YouTube blogger Minecraft Technoblade has died at the age of 23

YouTube blogger Minecraft Technoblade has died after battling stage four cancer. A 23-year-old guy named Alex has more than 10.8 million subscribers on the channel.

A touching farewell video was uploaded in which Technoblade’s father read a farewell message from the YouTuber, in which he thanked the fans for their constant support during the nine years when he created the content.

“If I had a hundred more lives, I think I would choose Technoblade again every time, since these were the happiest years of my life,” his message says. “I hope you guys enjoyed my content and I made some of you laugh and I hope you all live a long, prosperous and happy life because I love you guys. Technoblade out».

“If I had a hundred more lives, I think I would choose Technoblade again every time, because those were the happiest years of my life.”

Known for his secrecy, Technoblade revealed his real name only in a farewell message, but last year announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer of his right hand. His father explained in the video that Technoblade passed away just a few hours after writing the message.

His mother also shared a written message at the end of the video. “[Technoblade] avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity a secret, and we ask you to continue to respect his desire to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family,” the statement said.

“My son’s bravery on this path was a brilliant lesson for all of us who had the honor to go through it with him. Thank you for sharing his path through all this while he was doing his favorite work for his beloved fans.”

Image Credit: Technoblade

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.