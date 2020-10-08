YouTube asks you to think about an offensive comment first

At the end of last year, Instagram implemented a function that serves to warn someone that the comment they are writing in response to a post is offensive, before they go to upload it. In this way, the app asks the user to reconsider whether they want to upload it or not. And if you do, it is at your own risk and at the risk of being eliminated or even banned. The same is being done by YouTube, which has integrated something similar.

Offensive comment warning

YouTube product teams are constantly testing new tools and features to help you find, view, share, and create content more easily. These test functions (sometimes also called “betas” or “experiments”) are usually available for a short period of time and only to a small group of people. And the most recent is that the web will warn a user in advance that the written comment is offensive, and will ask them to meditate on it.

So, to help foster more respectful interactions on YouTube, “We are testing a reminder that appears before you post a potentially offensive comment, giving you a moment to reflect on your comment and review your response / comment before it is posted.”

From the reminder, the user can go ahead with the publication of the ‘comment’ as is, or take a few extra moments to edit it before publishing it. And even if a comment doesn’t trigger the reminder (as it won’t catch all potentially offensive comments), it “may be removed due to violations of Community Guidelines.”

At the moment in tests

This function is being tested in a group chosen by YouTube, which is checking the use that users are making of it, so we cannot guarantee that it will finally reach YouTube.

But without a doubt the method is interesting, because it confronts users with what they have written, and makes them stop and reason before sending it, something that fewer and fewer people do, lost in the current maelstrom of quickly commenting on something that annoys them or he rises without stopping to wonder if they are doing well.



