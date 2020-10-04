YouTube app for Apple TV has 4K, but no 60fps and HDR

With the release of the tvOS 14 beta version in June, Apple TV 4K users were also happy. Accordingly, Apple’s high-end set-top TV device would be able to play 4K YouTube videos in their native resolution instead of 1080p. However, even if this support comes, it is stated that there are some deficiencies.

With tvOS 14, users who entered the YouTube application on Apple TV began to see 4K videos and watch at this resolution. However, it is said that videos are limited to 4K at 30 frames per second, and that video at 60 frames per second or HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology does not provide important opportunities such as color and contrast depth. This situation, which 9to5Mac pointed out, was confirmed to Google by The Verge site. So currently, the Apple TV 4K device only supports 4K videos at 30 frames per second and standard dynamic range.

Support for 4K, 60fps and HDR on YouTube for iPhone and iPad

The good news is that the latest iPhone and iPad models support 4K 60fps HDR content if they have iOS 14 installed. Open a supporting video, for example the one we use often in our reviews, click on the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner, and from there set the quality to 2160p.

In our previous Apple TV 4K review, we showed the difference in quality between playing 4K content in YouTube’s app on the smart TV and its app on Apple TV. Maybe when you look at it superficially, you don’t see a big difference, but when you look in detail, you can see the difference. Shortcomings such as 60fps and HDR may not be as distinctive as 4K resolution, but for image-picky users, these elements are also of great importance.

Perhaps Apple is saving these advanced display features for new models. Three years have passed since the last Apple TV product update, and rumors have been circulating that Apple’s new set-top TV models are on the way.



