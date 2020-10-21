YouTube Android not everyone will like the change

Much of the success of applications today is their ability to always be ahead of user requirements. YouTube, with all the competition it has, should be, although the last decision taken may raise some spirits among its users, because the change made to its interface will not like everyone.

Changes to the YouTube Android app

In YouTube Web and in its Android version, we can go to any point in a video just by clicking on the progress bar. If you are watching content in the mobile app, just by clicking on a part of the bar you go to that time stamp in the video, something that is not available on YouTube for iOS.

In the Apple version of the app you can’t do that, and if you want to go to a specific point in the video, you must click on the red playback point in the bar and drag it back – forward until you reach it. Well, this is the change, since Google has eliminated the option in Android to go anywhere in the video by clicking on the progress bar. Now, as in iOS, you will have to drag the playback point to the moment you want.

To correct mistakes

This decision was made on YouTube iOS as a way to solve the error that is to accidentally click on the progress bar and go to a part of the video that you did not want to see, having to find again where you were after the jump in playback. And now it is a change also applied to Android, since if you have the updated YouTube app on your smartphone, you will see that you can no longer jump from one point to another in the bar.

As we can read on the official Google support forum, “We heard that a single tap to move the progress bar caused a lot of frustration with accidental touches. Now you can tap, hold and slide the progress bar. The red dot will follow your movement and once you lift your finger, the video will jump to that point in the video. “



