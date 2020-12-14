YouTube and Gmail down? Google services are unstable

On Monday morning (14), Google services are facing instability. The problem is affecting applications like Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Analytics, Trends and Google Meet.

According to the website DownDetector, a service that collects reports of instability on web sites, reports of instability began to appear around 8:20 am. The complaints map indicates problems in Europe, the United States and Brazil.

Down Detector

The Google Workspace status panel, on the other hand, recorded a temporary failure in all company services throughout the morning. However, by 11 am the services were already stabilized.

Through its press office, Google also officially spoke: “Today, at 8:47 am (Brasília time), Google suffered a drop in its authentication system, for approximately 45 minutes, due to a problem with internal management of the storage quota. Services that require user login showed high error rates during this period. The authentication error was resolved at 9:32 am. All services are restored. We apologize to those affected and will conduct a thorough review to ensure that this does not happen again in the future. “



