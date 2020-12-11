YouTube ads ‘block’ feature coming

Google is bringing a new update for YouTube ads. With this update, users will be given the right to block objectionable ads. The aim of the application is to enable users to filter ads that are not suitable for their lifestyle. So, for which categories will the YouTube ad blocking feature be tried?

Which categories does YouTube ‘ad blocking’ apply to?

Seeing ads on YouTube outside of our likes or areas of interest has now become a situation we are used to. However, we may still encounter ads on YouTube that may be personally objectionable.

First of all, the new feature for the USA seems to be a solution to this problem. Google will offer a “completely block” option to users for alcohol and gambling ads. However, despite this prevention, it seems that it will not be possible to get rid of alcohol and gambling ads completely. Nevertheless, it is stated that users who make this choice will see alcohol and gambling-themed ads much less frequently.

In fact, Google complies with the laws of the countries where it currently serves YouTube ads. The company, which filters according to laws such as age limit for drinking or gambling, will offer the right to choose for users outside of these limits with the new application.

Google plans to launch the YouTube ad blocking feature around the world by the beginning of 2021, after the USA. It is a matter of curiosity whether users will be able to filter different types of ads, except for YouTube ads, which are objectionable to a certain age group such as drinking and gambling.

So what do you think? Can we start seeing ads that are more relevant to the block feature for YouTube ads? We are waiting your comments.



