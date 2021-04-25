YouTube Activate: Connect Your Video Account to Your Smart TV

The YouTube app is already present in several models of television, media box and even consoles. The advantage of using the service on these devices is that you can watch favorite channels and creators more comfortably, but it is possible to make this experience even more practical.

To facilitate the use of the application, with YouTube Activate it is possible to control the platform by cell phone or computer. Check out what YouTube Activate is and how to connect your device below.

What is YouTube Activate?

YouTube Activate is a tool that links YouTube from the TV or a compatible device with the same account used on the smartphone or PC. That way, you don’t have to use the remote control to browse YouTube, but using the app.

To do this, make sure that the TV is connected to the same network as your smartphone or PC via the Wi-Fi or cable network, the latter being more interesting to improve the quality of streaming services.

How to activate YouTube Activate

When accessing the YouTube app on TV, sign in with your service account or pair with the activation page. To pair with the website, it is necessary to inform the code displayed on the TV available on the “link device” or “login” tab. Here’s how to do that.

Step by step

Step 1: Access the login option on the TV app.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Account” menu to login.

Step 3: On your phone or computer, go to www.youtube.com/activate and enter the code shown on the television. In some cases, Google may request additional permissions that will be sent to linked devices.

After pairing, the YouTube app displays a cast icon. But keep in mind that your TV or other compatible devices must be connected to the same network as your phone. This is because the pairing feature does not work when the smartphone is using the mobile network.