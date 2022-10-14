YouTube, Accused Of Defamation Of Cardi B, Must Pay $3.8 Million Bail Pending Appeal

YouTuber Latasha Kebe has to post a $3.8 million bail as part of a libel case brought against her by rapper Cardi B.

YouTuber, known as Tasha K, filed an eight-page response in September, arguing that she is not required to post bail to suspend the execution of a $3.8 million judgment against her. She also called on the court to hold a hearing during which the bail amount can be reduced depending on her ability to pay. But on Thursday, October 13, Georgia Federal Judge William M. Ray II said that Kebe was not entitled to such a hearing.

“The court does not know the rule that the defendants refer to, claiming that they have the right to a hearing,” Judge Ray said. Cardi B won a verdict in January 2022 against Latasha Kebe with an initial verdict of $1.5 million in punitive damages and $1.25 in actual damages. The jury sided with the rapper on all three libel suits, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional stress.

Cardi B — real name Belkalis Almansar — filed a lawsuit for libel and defamation back in March 2019. The initial complaint stated that Kebe’s “smear campaign” included many false claims about her life. Taking a stand, Cardi B told the jury that she felt suicidal when the events unfolded.

“None of the statements about the plaintiff is true. The plaintiff has never been a prostitute or a cocaine user. The plaintiff has never had and does not have herpes, and she has not had herpes outbreaks in her mouth,” the 2019 lawsuit says. Cardi B’s bail application was not filed until September 2022, after Kebe filed an appeal in March 2022.

“When and if the defendants place a pledge in the amount of 3,863,753.47 US dollars, which guarantees the unconditional payment of the specified amount in pursuance of the decision awarded by the court to the plaintiff, then in this case the court also grants the defendant’s request for suspension.” court documents are being read. “Otherwise, the defendant’s petition is denied.”