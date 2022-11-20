Youssoufa Moukoko Has Warned Manchester United When a Decision Will Be Made on His Transfer

Borussia Dortmund striker Yussufa Mukoko has sent a message to his fans, including Manchester United, about when a decision will be made on his future.

Moukoko is said to be in United’s sights as the club desperately needs a scorer to come and lead the line.

United’s need for a striker has become even more acute after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which probably put an end to his career at Old Trafford.

Moukoko’s contract with Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the season, and the Bundesliga giants are keen not to lose one of their biggest talents due to a free transfer.

Dortmund are so restless that they are said to be ready to sell their 18-year-old teenage sensation at a discounted price already in January.

Moukoko is currently in the German national team at the World Cup in Qatar, which is an important manifestation of faith in the young man from Hansi Flick.

Moukoko had a great season at Dortmund, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 14 Bundesliga matches.

Speaking before Germany’s match with Japan, Goleador hinted that a decision on his future would be made soon.

Moukoko said: “I feel very comfortable in Dortmund, I feel the confidence of the coach [Edin Terzic].”

“Eventually, you’ll find out if I’m staying or not.

Youssufa Moukoko on contract expiring in June: “I will make my decision at the right moment. I feel so happy at BVB and I know Edin Terzić trusts me”. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB “You’ll find out if I decide to stay at BVB or not”, Moukoko added. pic.twitter.com/0fDJJPuOkJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2022

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who accompanied Mukoko at the press conference, leaned over and told the player: “Come to Bayern.”

The teenager smiled in response to Neuer’s cheeky comments.

Youssufa Moukoko, answering on his future… and Manuel Neuer tells him: “Come to Bayern!”. 🇩🇪 #BVB@Michaels_Bayern 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rs1joHzrBH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2022

The Red Devils should be on their guard in the Moukoko situation and not allow their rivals to impose their services on them.