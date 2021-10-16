Your personal data is in his hands: What is end-to-end encryption?

For people who want to communicate securely, “What is end-to-end encryption?” We answered the question.

Recently, end-to-end encryption was the only area for tech enthusiasts due to complex transactions. However, recent technological advances have made end-to-end encryption more accessible and easy.

End-to-end encryption, which has become more common with the WhatsApp user agreement, brings many questions to people’s minds. The most prominent of these questions is “What is end-to-end encryption?” is happening. In this article, you can find answers to your questions about end-to-end encryption.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a secure communication method that prevents third parties from accessing data as it is transferred from one end system or device to another. In this encryption, the data is encrypted on the sender’s system or device. Thus, the intended recipient decrypts this data.

Many messaging service providers such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Zoom use end-to-end encryption. In this way, people can securely send e-mails, voice calls, instant messages and video chats.

Advantages of end-to-end encryption

Compared to the standard encryption used by different services, end-to-end encryption has multiple advantages. The first of these advantages is to protect your data from hacks. With this encryption, you can better store your data.

Another advantage of end-to-end encryption is that it keeps your data private. If you use Gmail, Google knows every detail you put in your emails and saves them even if you delete them. This encryption method helps you control who reads your messages.

What does this encryption method fail to protect?

While end-to-end encryption helps you hide your message content, it’s clear that you’re sending a message to someone. Although the server cannot read the content of the messages you have sent, it knows that messaging occurs at certain times and days.

At the same time, if someone accesses the device you use to communicate, it is possible to read your other messages as well as send messages on your behalf. In this regard, end-to-end encryption must be maintained and access to applications and devices must be protected.

How to use end-to-end encryption?

This encryption is used in many areas, including the healthcare, finance, and communications industries. It is generally preferred to assist companies in their data privacy and security regulations. In short, end-to-end encryption comes to the fore when data security is required.