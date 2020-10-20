“Your Money is Safe” Message from OKEx CEO!

Crypto currency exchange OKEx, which came to the fore with sensations such as the arrest of its founder, shook the cryptocurrency community with the official announcement they made on their Twitter accounts today.

In the statement made, it was reported that money withdrawals from the stock exchange were temporarily suspended, but other transactions were running smoothly. CEO Jay Hao tried to comfort the investors by sending the message “Your money is safe” on Twitter.

As it is known, OKEx, one of the biggest crypto money exchanges, has been in trouble recently. The process that started with the investigation opened against the OKEx manager on October 16 shook the cryptocurrency community. The arrest of the manager, who controlled one of the exchange’s private keys, resulted in the cessation of withdrawals in the exchange. This brought the phrase “not your keys, not your coins” to mind.

“Not your keys, not your coins”

CEO of the Exchange Made a Statement

OKEx CEO Jay Hao denied the rumors that there was an exit from OKEx with his Twitter account. He emphasized that there are restrictions on withdrawals and money entry into the stock market continues. The CEO said that they will do their best to restore the withdrawals, so investors’ money is safe and nothing to be afraid of.



