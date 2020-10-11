Your mobile SIM does not work? try these tricks

No smartphone can work if it is not connected to a telephone network. That way you have all the hardware in hand, but you lack the key piece to call or go online. For that you need a SIM card, a small chip that gives you access to all the content on the World Wide Web and the ability to call your loved ones. But what happens when your mobile SIM does not work? Well, if this is your case, we help you fix it with these tricks.

Basic tricks to fix your SIM

You already know how important it is that your SIM card works, and that is if or if you need to have one in the corresponding tray to use your mobile, whether or not you have a data rate. It is true that there are already terminals that have the option of using one eSIM or electronic SIM, which is configured from the network, without using a small chip. But let’s go to what is really common since we tell you how to solve the problem of reading this SIM card.

The first and easiest option is to restart the terminal. Try the restart option and if the problem persists, turn off the mobile, wait thirty seconds and turn it on again. If this does not work for you, we recommend that you remove the card tray and check that everything is correct. If you have had the card for a long time, wear and tear may cause an error, something that could lead to requesting a duplicate card at your nearest operator’s establishment.

Have you turned on airplane mode recently? this can be another cause of the SIM not working. This mode restricts the use of mobile networks in such a way that you cannot call or receive messages, so check if it is activated or otherwise you have to continue with other more advanced tricks.

More advanced options

Sometimes an option changes the entire operation of the phone, and in this case we are talking about the operation of the mobile SIM. If this does not work you can always go to the terminal settings, to the SIM card section and check the following points:

That the function is enabled Find a card in the tray Have the network automatically detect the type of band

Another thing you can also do is clear the phone’s cache, something you can try if the rest does not work for your smartphone to recognize your SIM card.



