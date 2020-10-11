Your iPhone order may come faster than expected!

With the spread of the internet, many people started shopping online. Especially after the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, people prefer not to go to the stores. In this period, the increase in online orders also caused the lead times to extend. Now, Apple aims to shorten this process by shipping from the store.

We shared with you the known features of iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple to speed up the shipping process with in-store shipping

According to the news of Bloomberg, the products you buy from Apple will now be able to arrive much faster. With the new feature of the American technology giant, your order can be shipped directly from a store close to you, instead of from the warehouse. However, customers will not be able to choose whether the order will be shipped from the warehouse or from the store. This decision is entirely up to Apple’s operations team that handles the ordering process.

For now, the shipping process from the store, which started in the USA and Canada in the first place, shortens the shipping process of Apple customers. Thus, delivery can be made on the same day or the next day. While this feature applies to customers who live near the Apple store, an area of ​​approximately 160 kilometers has been determined. If the new feature comes for European countries, the 160-kilometer area will likely shrink.

This new feature, which will be implemented by Apple, will provide major improvements to the shipping process of customers, while reducing the company’s costs and increasing the potential profit margin. Apple started trying this app after reopening the stores they closed due to the coronavirus. The practice, which started in limited places in America and Canada, is already widespread.



