Your Honor: Series Renewed For Season 2; Bryan Cranston Returns

This past Tuesday, 24th, Showtime has officially renewed Your Honor for a 2nd season. According to the network, Bryan Cranston will also be present in the second year of the show, which will feature 10 new episodes and should hit television in the first half of 2022.

Soon after breaking the news, Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime, celebrated the renewal of Your Honor. “We marvel at His Excellency—for the power of Peter Moffat’s storytelling, for the depth of Bryan’s acting and for the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” he said in a statement.

“Imagine our joy when we learned that Peter believed he had more stories to tell and Bryan felt he had more details to probe. So, along with his millions of fans, I’m happily shouting ‘Encore!’” he finished.

Your Honor follows the story of Michael, a famous judge who must deal with the fact that his son accidentally killed someone in traffic. However, the conflicts are even more intense when he discovers that the victim is the son of one of the biggest financiers of crime in New Orleans.

The plot also includes Hope Davis, Margo Martindale, Carmen Ejogo, Isaiah Whitlock Jr, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson and Lilli Kay.

