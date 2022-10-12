“Your Honor” Bryan Cranston has just added the “Breaking Bad” star to the final season

Thanks to Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s great drama Better Call Saul, longtime Breaking Bad fans once spent a few more minutes with Bryan Cranston’s returning antihero Walter White. Outside of this universe, the actor is preparing to present the second and final season of his excellent Showtime series “Your Honor,” and the latest casting news for the crime drama notes that another former “Breaking Bad” and “Saul” actor has joined his ranks. a role that sounds right in his alley.

Season 2 of “Your Honor” invites Mark Margolis into its stormy storyline along with Perry Mason and “Stop and Burn” veteran Mark O’Brien. The former will bring his laid-back intimidating skills to the cable series in the fitting role of Carmine Conti, the mafia father of Gina Baxter (Hope Davis) and grandfather of the late Rocco Baxter, whose death led to the escalation of the events of the show.

Having previously retired to Italy, Carmine heads to New Orleans to restore order and organization to the criminal clan after the events of the first season. Something tells me that the tension between Margolis and Davis during their scenes together will be as thick as the humidity of New Orleans.

As fans of Gilligan’s AMC series are well aware, Margolis has spent years playing the virtually dialogue-free role of Hector “Tio” Salamanca, a cartel kingpin whose business interests strongly overlap with Cranston’s Walt, as well as Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring. This role, which led to the actor having brain surgery after he spilled during filming, was perhaps the most memorable in his career, which also includes many other TV shows such as “American Horror Story”, “Oz”, “The Equalizer”. , and Gotham, which had its own memorable crime boss named Carmine.

As for Mark O’Brien, he will be joining the second season of “Your Honor” as Jay’s father, which apparently means he will be wearing a collar most of the time on screen. He will be the family priest of the Baxter clan, and mafia bosses have an affinity for Catholic priests, and he will not only give advice to the squad, but is also known for his ability to have conversations with skeptics. So I guess he’s pretty good at convincing people to do what certain parties think is necessary.

Season 2 of “Your Honor” previously featured three stellar guest stars who will appear: Margot Martindale from “The Americans,” Rosie Perez from “Flight Attendant,” and Amy Landecker from “Obvious.” New episodes are currently being filmed, ten episodes are expected.

Bryan Cranston, who found out about the real blood connection with former film partner Aaron Paul, will return to the small screens when the 2nd season of “Your Honor” debuts on Showtime on Sunday, December 11, at 21:00. Fans can watch it two days earlier, as the premiere will be available on demand and streamed to all Showtime subscribers. Anyone who wants to watch Season 1 can do so with a Paramount+ subscription and can skip to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what other new and returning shows are being prepared.