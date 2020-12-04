Your grandmother’s photo 1080p with artificial intelligence!

Previously, comments were made that the Kirin 9000 will return with the Huawei P50 series. Following these comments, a post by Huawei recently attracted attention. The artificial intelligence supported super resolution system in the Kirin 9000 processor can convert 540p resolution old videos to FHD 1080p content in real time.

Huawei Kirin 9000 photo technology

Beyond that, Huawei officials said in August that Kirin processors will not be available next year. After this comment by Richard Yu, one of the experienced executives at Huawei, they were confused; because it was said that this processor will be used in the P50.

On the verge of confusing comments about Kirin processors, Huawei shared its aforementioned system as a post on the Weibo side. The shared post reveals that Kirin 9000’s AI-powered super-sampling technology converts low-quality videos into high-resolution content. For example, it is seen how a 540p resolution image becomes 1080p thanks to this technology.

It is reported that the technology in question also works at resolutions as low as 270p and 360p. Another feature is that it detects faces and offers partial optimizations. With the technology in question, you can bring back the images that were taken in the past or taken in much lower resolution, but your favorite images, in this way.

If you remember, recently a decision was made on the UK side about Huawei’s 5G equipment. After this decision, the operators who install 5G equipment will now have to remove Huawei equipment from their networks by 2027.



