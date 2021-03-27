Your connection is not private: how to resolve?

Did you try to access a website using Google Chrome and came across the message “Your connection is not private”? Do not panic. This error is quite common and does not necessarily mean that your data has been stolen.

What does the message “your connection is not private” mean?

In general, the browser displays such an alert to indicate that you have attempted to enter a website with an invalid security certificate because it is out of date or does not match that domain. When opening any page, the browser checks the security of the connection, checking the server if it uses the HTTPS protocol and has a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate installed.

If the page does not meet the privacy requirements, the alert is then displayed, accompanied by a message suggesting the possibility that attackers are trying to steal your information (passwords, card numbers, etc.).

Thereafter, the Internet user has two options: try to resolve the security error, the most recommended, or ignore the notification and enter, if you have confidence in the site, even knowing the risks to which you may be exposed.

Other possibilities

The error is usually related to the invalid security certificate. But this is not the only possible cause. Blocking the page may be due to a failure in the Wi-Fi connection, for example.

Also among the possibilities are a conflict caused by your antivirus, which marked a trusted website as not safe, and the use of extensions in the browser, causing some incompatibility.

It is worth remembering that this error can still happen in Microsoft Edge, Firefox and other browsers, bringing a different alert message, but related to the same subject.

How to fix the error?

Now that you know what the possible causes are, how about figuring out how to resolve the “Your connection is not private” error? Below, we list six tips.

1. Check the computer’s date and time

Chrome can check the PC’s date and time during SSL certificate validation. If the system date is in advance, there is a possibility that it will coincide with a period in which the certificate has already expired.

Right-click on the clock in the lower right corner of the Windows toolbar, select “Set date / time” and activate the “Set time automatically” option. Now, reload the page and see if access has been granted.

2. Review your extensions

Try to access the site using an incognito browser window. If you are able to open it normally, the problem may be in one of the extensions, being necessary to disable them to find out if they interfere with the connection.

Click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen, choose “More tools” and then “Extensions”. Disable plug-ins, restart Chrome and visit the site.

3. Do not use public Wi-Fi

In public Wi-Fi networks, such as bars, airports and shopping malls, your data is unprotected. If you are on one of these connections, the browser will alert you to the risks of information theft when accessing certain services. Connect to a secure network and see if the problem is resolved.

If you need to use an open network, log in to the connection’s homepage and try to access only sites with HTTPS.