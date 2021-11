Your comics won’t arrive anytime soon: Marvel would delay their next releases

Marvel Comics announced that several of the comics it publishes will suffer from delays. Know the list and see if you expect any of them

If you are a reader of Marvel comics, then we have very bad news for you. This week the publisher announced that several of its releases for the months of November and December of this year, as well as January and February of next, will be delayed.

In some cases, these are week-long post changes, which is not much. But in others it is up to eight. It will be a very long wait for many people who collect Marvel comics.

Marvel faces publishing problems

What are these delays due to? Well, the COVID-19 pandemic that is hitting the world. Despite the fact that things have improved in a certain way, it still makes its influence felt.

According to some sources close to Marvel, the company is adjusting its schedule and logistical problems with the printers. You might think that the paper shortage has a lot to do with it, but according to one medium, it really is not like that, at least not in the short term.

The exact reasons that hinder the publication of Marvel comics are not entirely clear. In total, more than 75 are affected by these delays.

It should be noted that in the same way as with the paper originals, the digital versions will also be delayed. The publisher wants to manage parity between both versions of the product as much as possible.

Such a move from Marvel was to be expected.

COVID-19 affects everything, even comics

These delays not only apply to more than 75 individual issues of Marvel, but also to collections and posters that will be published. The list known so far of the affected comics is the following:

Separate Marvel Comics Numbers:

Marvel Comics Collections:

Not only Marvel suffers from delays in the publication of its comics. The same happened to DC Comics, which last August announced that more than 25 of its upcoming publications would suffer from the same. It seems to be generalized.