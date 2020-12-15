Your Apple Watch will measure your aerobic capacity

The Apple Watch is one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market. It stands out for having very advanced features, to which others are added as updates come out. This is one of those cases, since thanks to the new watchOS 7.2 version there is a new function to calculate the maximum aerobic capacity.

What’s new in watchOS 7.2 for health

Users increasingly feel the need to control all the parameters related to their health. The kilometers you travel, the lengths you do, the beats of your heart and even others that you may never have worried about such as the quality of your sleep. But now the bitten apple adds an extra function such as maximum aerobic capacity.

What is this feature? Maximum aerobic capacity is about the amount of oxygen your body is able to consume while you exercise. It is a characteristic that the most athletic will receive with open arms, since it is necessary to move the body a lot for the system to be able to detect this characteristic with precision. In addition, it will also help you prevent cardiovascular disease in the future.

Of course, you will need an Apple Watch to activate it and then everything will work by itself. Thanks to the GPS, the accelerometer and of course the heart sensor, the watch will take all the data and interpret it thanks to the Health app that includes the iPhone to which it is linked. Here you can see a graph of how your oxygen level progresses not only during a training session, but also throughout the day if you stop.

Following the statements of Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, “With its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings the estimation of low levels of cardiovascular fitness from clinics directly to the user’s wrist, so that people have more information about how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity. ”

Apple Watch and iPhone installed

As we have told you before, for your Apple Watch to be able to measure your maximum aerobic capacity requires a system update. Specifically, you will need watchOS 7.2, but you will still need an iPhone with iOS 14.3 to receive all the data on your mobile device.



