Your AirPods are safe with a $ 1,100 case!

Gucci launches the $ 1,100 Apple AirPods bag for sale. When Apple products are launched, many different manufacturers also produce covers for Apple products. The most famous of these are iPhone and AirPods cases. Especially iPhone and AirPods cases can be very successful in protecting devices, but some brands like Gucci offer showiness as well as security …

Astonishing cover pricing from Gucci

Gucci exaggerated the case business and turned it into a flashy bag for AirPods. You can also use this bag by hanging it around your neck. The case has a miniature bag design and has magnetic closures.

The price of the bag is more expensive than the price of the iPhone 12 Pro abroad, and this AirPods case is not the only one of its kind. The GG Marmont bag also comes in a black and simple model.

The Gucci Beige AirPods Pro bag is available for $ 1,100. GG Marmont is sold on Gucci’s website with a price tag of $ 460.

Don’t forget to share your thoughts about Gucci’s new accessories with us in the comments section!



