Your 4th installment was released by Caixa

The federal government announced that the 4th installment of emergency aid will be released on Thursday (30). According to the decree published in the Federal Official Gazette on June 30, the extension will pay two more installments with the same amount – or up to R $ 1,200, in beneficiary mothers who are heads of household.

The release of the payment will follow the same pattern as the previous installments: Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be the first to receive, then payments will be released to the rest of those approved.

Even though the initial period of the program has disclosed only three months of emergency assistance, these new installments do not require movement by the beneficiary. Therefore, it is not necessary to supplement registrations, visit Caixa branches or make new registrations to receive the R $ 600.

In this first stage, those enrolled in Bolsa Família will receive the installments according to their NIS number. Check out the paytable:

The amount will be forwarded to the Caixa Tem account and later made available for withdrawals and bank transfers.



