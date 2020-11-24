Youpin, ASUS and more: 9 unmissable offers on Aliexpres

One of the most popular and visited Chinese websites is AliExpress. This store meeting brings what consumers love most: good products and affordable prices. During Black Friday, promotions intensify and it is even easier to find good deals on this site.

In partnership with TecMundo, AliExpress has a special page that gathers exclusive tips on electronic products available in the largest marketplace in the world. In addition, there are exclusive coupons for purchases on the website, an excellent way to enjoy some exclusive items that are in the online store.

In this article, we have separated some promotions from recognized brands, such as Xiaomi and ASUS. However, we also bring products from less-known brands, such as YouPin, Realme, Mibro and others that offer items of excellent quality.

Check out the products we have separated for you:

Mibro Air Smartwatch

Mibro is a brand of Zhenshi Technology, a company invested by Xiaomi and Longqi, and is one of the main members of the Xiaomi company chain. The focus of this technology company is to offer wearable devices that are easily accessible and a great example of this is the Mibro Air Smartwatch, which brings many features and charges little for it.

The Mibro Air has a metal body formed by a single piece. It has a high resolution color display with a 1.28 inch TFT panel. To navigate the system you only need to use the rotary menu, all by tapping.

The processor adopted by Mibro ensures good speed of response to commands. And if you get sick of the standard look of the watch, you can switch between several options of downloadable watchfaces and even modify them leaving it to your face.

ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro Smartphone

The newest smartphone from ASUS stands out for the triple set of lenses present in the iconic flip camera. This time the company added a telephoto lens and improved the mechanism to reinforce resistance – now, the company guarantees up to 5 years of operation even using the flip up to 100 times a day.

ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro 7 has a 6.67 ”Full HD + NanoEdge AMOLED panel (2400×1080) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone comes equipped with Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with UFS technology 3.1.

A fingerprint reader is present on the right side of the model, delivering, according to the manufacturer, a faster user experience than competitors.



