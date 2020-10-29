Young Witches – New Sisterhood: What Critics Are Saying

Young Witches – New Brotherhood debuted today (28), on some VOD platforms in the United States. The film is a sequel to Young Witches, a classic released in 1996 and directed by Andrew Fleming. This time, the one behind the camera is newcomer Zoe Lister-Jones, who also signs the script for the film.

Check out what the film critics are saying about the sequel.

David Rooney – The Hollywood Reporter

The real tension [in Young Witches] is focused not on school, but on Lily’s new home, where visions of snakes have sent shivers down her spine since her arrival. However, Lister-Jones has at least the good sense to bring the entire quartet back into the game and further developments link the storyline directly to that of its predecessor. However, in addition to the soundtrack, Nova Irmandade couldn’t get excited.

Mary Sollosi – Entertainment Weekly

The original film showed four young people growing up with their own powers, learning to control them and scaring themselves and each other with what they were able to do. When New Sisterhood shies away from allowing his heroines to make real mistakes, he loses what is most interesting: they need to test their limits in order for supernatural adulthood to seem significant. Instead, the only real threat comes from outside, and the film preaches, perhaps too intensely, the power of the fellowship and the community above all else.

Peter Debruge – Variety

Young Witches – New Sisterhood turns the tide, but not in the way that suggests some kind of conscious design by its creators. If these four young women are as politically enlightened as the film makes them look, why is there no criticism when one of them uses a love spell to defeat the defenses of the bully Timmy (Nicholas Galitzine)? More scenes like this, where the characters cross the line, can be seen throughout the film, showing that there is no intention to condemn something.

Kate Erbland – IndiWire

Fun details underpin the plot, even as it becomes more and more popular, from girls’ spell accessories to the choices they make when it comes to launching their whims. And no matter how powerful they become, Young Witches – New Sisterhood is about teenage girls and their emotional upheavals, with enough space for the trauma and pleasure that come with it. The energy that the quartet creates together, magical or not, is captivating and fun. There is still a sparkling sense of humor that runs through all the girls’ greatest magic hits, and Lister-Jones seems to be in complete control of a tone that oscillates between “awake” and “cunning” with ease.



