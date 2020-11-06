Young Wallander: Netflix renews for season 2

Netflix has announced the renewal of the Swedish / British series Young Wallander for its 2nd season. The information was shared by the Swedish Netflix profile on Instagram through a video with Adam Pålsson, the actor who gives life to the young detective Wallander in the series.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ll be back in the role of Sweden’s most stubborn detective,” said Adam in the video. “I started to read the script now, so I can’t say much about it. All I can say is that I found myself leafing through the pages and I can’t wait to start filming. So keep an eye on Netflix for more suspense, more opera, more sleepless nights, and I think more of me. Coming soon”.

Synopsis Of The Young Wallander

Based on the successful books written by Henning Mankell, this series shows a modern version of the legendary detective Kurt Wallander, who has to face the increasingly violent environment in Sweden today. When he fails to save a teenager from a cruel attack, Wallander must face guilt if he wants to solve the crime.

The series is directed by Ole Endresen and Jens Jonsson and written by Ben Harris, Jessica Ruston, Anoo Bhagavan and Ben Schiffer. It has Adam Pålsson in the role of the protagonist Kurt Wallander. Richard Dillane (Hemberg), Leanne Best (Frida Rask), Ellise Chappell (Mona), Yasen Atour (Reza), Charles Mnene (Bash), Jacob Collins-Levy (Karl-Axel Munck), Alan Emrys (Gustav Munck), Kiza Deen (Mariam) complete the cast.

Young Wallander’s first season has six episodes available to stream on Netflix.



