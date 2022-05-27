Young Titans, go ahead! The actors tell how they reacted

Attention: Small SPOILERS for Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is ahead!

Usually, when two superhero teams team up in a crossover, you can count on both teams getting about the same amount of screen time. This wasn’t the case in Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, because although the main story was about DC Super Hero Girls fighting against the Legion of Destiny of their universe, Robin, Raven, Cyborg, Starfire and Beast Boy from Teen Titans Go! The universe spent most of this movie… well, mostly watching this movie and commenting on it! This is one of the most meta, fourth turning points in the history of this hotel, and it has delighted many of Teen Titans Go! the actors.

I talked to the Young Titans, go ahead! Stars Scott Menville, Tara Strong, Hari Payton and Greg Sipes on their work on Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Hinden Walch as Starfire completes the quintet of Titans), and given the unorthodox way their characters are used, I wanted to get their opinion on this fun crossover for animated DC. movie. Starting with Scott Menville, Robin’s voice, he remembered the following:

Well, when I read the script and saw how they do it in the style of the fourth wall, I was very happy because we are becoming very meta with some jokes, and there are a lot of jokes on our site. at the expense of Teen Titans Go!. What I always find funny, I love when our show makes fun of itself. So yes, I was happy. If we look back and forth and make people laugh, then great!

Young Titans, go ahead! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse begins with the Titans setting up their new entertainment system… which they fished out of the trash. In their opinion, this is the perfect place for a TV, but there is one problem: one of the coasters eventually breaks, but they can (slightly) fix it using a mysterious pink gem found in the form of a wedge. Shortly after, the Titans are visited by their old enemy Control Freak, who informs them that they are now part of a crossover, paving the way for part of the DC Super Hero Girls story. Tara Strong, who voices Raven in “Young Titans, Go!”, as well as Batgirl and Harley Quinn in “DC Super Hero Girls”, spoke about the role of Titans in “Mayhem in the Multiverse”:

They are completely using us! They are totally using Titans in this! It’s so much fun. Every time the Titans appear on the screen, didn’t you laugh? In every scene of The Titans, a comedic moment is perfectly matched, the script is hilarious, and probably the best scene in the movie is that they are actually together. There are so many special moments. I love Batgirl, when the Beast Boy turns into all these different animals, and I just enjoy it. Raven’s moment with Zatanna. This is very, very cool and very funny, I have laughed out loud many times sincerely.

Tara Strong’s mention of the use of Young Titans is not just her opinion; it’s explicitly stated in the film! When Titans watch the adventures of DC Super Hero Girls on TV, they realize that they are not “cashing in” on the popularity of girls to boost their own, but rather the opposite. In other words, this movie is designed for DC Super Hero Girls to take advantage of the success of Teen Titans Go! Thus, the Titans’ feeling of being “used” is quite understandable, and Hari Payton, the voice of Cyborg, enjoyed this aspect of the film, saying:

I thought it was fun, man! I think this is the most honest crossover version that anyone has ever done, because at the very beginning they are like, “Let me tell you something: we are being used for the commercial success of the network.” pissed me off because that’s where the Young Titans are going! thriving. He admits that the reality and fantasy of this show are made up, and we are not going to pretend. It’s actually a comedy.

For those who have come so far, but have not yet watched “Young Titans, go ahead”! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, you might be wondering if Titans and Girls really intersect in the movie. Without any major spoilers, as indicated in Tara Strong’s previous comment, yes, these two teams are legitimately spending time together, but I won’t reveal how. But returning to the meta-aspect of using Young Titans, Greg Sipes, who voices both the Young Titans, Go Ahead!, the Beast Boy, and the more complex Beast Boy from Young Justice, explained how Titans hang out with girls. a win-win option in everything:

Well, it’s great because we have achieved such a huge success, we are a superhero team that helps attract attention and help bring other DC objects to life. I feel like playing with DC Super Hero Girls in such different incarnations like in this movie is just super-harmonic and fun, and it brings out different elements of our characters that may not have been there before.