Young Sheldon Will Have An Actor Reprising The Role Of The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon: CBS announced this Thursday (11) that Simon Helberg will return to portray the character Howard Wolowitz, from The Big Bang Theory, in Young Sheldon. The actor will narrate the character Howard to tell the protagonist’s complicated story with engineering.

According to the network, the episode with the cameo will be the 7th of the current season 5 and will air on November 18, next Thursday. The chapter will feature Sheldon’s first engineering professor, who will be played by Lance Reddick, and the return of actress Reba McEntire.

“It’s always more fun when we manage to incorporate easter eggs from The Big Bang Theory into the stories. Working with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim [Parsons] and Simon – even in the narration on Zoom – didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz,” said executive producer Steven Molaro.

Helberg will be the 3rd main series character to appear in the spin-off. Kaley Cuoco (Penny) made a guest appearance in Season 3 and Mayim Bialik returned to voice Amy in Season 4.

The show’s cast also features actors like Iain Armitage (in the lead role), Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), Lance Barber (George Cooper Sr.), Annie Potts (Connie), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Raegan Revord (Missy) , Matt Hobby (Pastor Jeff Hodgkins) and Jim Parsons (voicing Sheldon).

Young Sheldon is broadcast in the United States on CBS and in Brazil it is available with 3 seasons on Globoplay and with the complete catalog of episodes on HBO Max.