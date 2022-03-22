Young Sheldon: Why the spin-off erased what bothered us most about Sheldon Cooper

During the broadcast of The Big Bang Theory and after the debut of its spin-off Young Sheldon, about the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, the fans of both programs did not take long to make comparisons looking for differences of different types, one of the most commented has to do with the behavior of its main character who in the original series was played by Jim Parsons and in its prequel by Iain Armitage.

After having culminated in May 2019 after 12 seasons, the series handed the responsibility of the Sheldon story to the popular spin-off Young Sheldon that had already been on the air for a couple of years. Since its premiere, it had already caused a stir among fans by showing a much more normalized aspect of its main character than expected, for those who remember how the adult version of him behaved in the beginning.

Although the public also raised several other differences between what Sheldon told about some events of his childhood and adolescence with what Young Sheldon showed, it was the behavior of his protagonist that provoked the most comments. Given this, its co-creator Steve Molaro argued that the differences between some aspects of the two series, including its main character, arise from the intention of having the freedom to be more creative in the spin-off without being strictly governed by what was known. in the original story in The Big Bang Theory.

“When we were writing the young character, we didn’t want to write him just as the adult Sheldon. As annoying as Sheldon is going to be in the future, we decided he’s not this young person yet and made him much more naive.”

Despite some initial criticism, the series earned its own place in the public eye, in Molaro’s opinion this happened because going back in time to a time when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) was more naive seems to have paid off for Young Sheldon without sacrificing the essence of the original series. The spin off shows a genius boy who, as he goes through different experiences during his growth, transforms and advances towards the timeline of The Big Bang Theory.

The most annoying qualities of Sheldon Cooper that we saw in The Big Bang Theory did not happen instantly. As he grew older, Sheldon became much more comfortable in his skin surrounding himself with the kind of friends who helped shape his personality over the years. For these reasons, among others, it is logical that the young version is much more friendly than fans of The Big Bang Theory came to imagine.

Molaro, who is also an executive producer with Jim Parsons, explained that adults can appear on screen with a little more annoying behavior than children’s characters, especially in a television comedy with a younger audience, as opposed to one for older people. . Thus, while we see Jim Parsons’ Sheldon reluctant to share and help others, on the other hand, Iain Armitage’s version even tutors his brothers, performs statistical calculations to recommend some plays for the soccer team coached by his father and He maintains a very close relationship with his grandmother, even helping her choose a winning team when she bets.