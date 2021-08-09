Young Sheldon: When and where did the events of the famous spin-off take place

Young Sheldon is the ongoing prequel series to The Big Bang Theory that is about to premiere its fifth season. But where and when does the show actually take place?

Young Sheldon fans will recognize many things throughout the series, with countless callbacks and references to The Big Bang Theory and beyond. The show follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage ) as he becomes the scientific marvel fans know as from the original series.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will be familiar with where the original series took place: Pasadena. Set in Los Angeles County, the show followed four friends who lived in an apartment building as they went through awkward and endearing adventures.

For fans who want more after the show ended, Young Sheldon is the perfect place, as it’s a prequel that explores Sheldon’s own origins. However, the new series does not take place in Pasadena, and the show dates back to Sheldon’s hometown.

Where do the events of Young Sheldon take place?

Enthusiastic fans will already know where that is, with the grown-up Sheldon ( Jim Parsons ) referencing him on more than one occasion in the original series. Young Sheldon takes viewers into the late 1980s and early 1990s and sees Sheldon attending high school in the fictional city of Medford, Texas.

Despite The Big Bang Theory taking place in a real-life setting, Young Sheldon invited viewers to a completely unique creation. The series deliberately references its time period on more than one occasion, showing viewers the exact date it is set to help tie it back to the original series.

Jim Parsons also retells Young Sheldon, which in turn helps connect the two shows. A few weeks ago, the actor himself explained how Young Sheldon helped him continue to explore the character, despite the end of The Big Bang Theory.

“In fact, I’ve already done voiceovers [on Young Sheldon] of ages that are older than what we saw,” Parsons explained. “But I’ll get to hear where [the writers’] imagination takes that character … that I could never have discovered otherwise.”

This has given fans a hint as to what to expect from Young Sheldon, with the show potentially exploring more about the character after the events of The Bing Bang Theory. Young Sheldon’s fifth season will be released on CBS on October 7, 2021, with much more in store for the character.

After the launch of the third season, it was revealed that CBS had renewed the series for an additional four seasons. This would take the series into season seven but could go even further.

Young Sheldon remains one of the most popular shows on CBS, showing a desire for more Sheldon Cooper content. Plot details have not been revealed for season five, but season four ended with a hint about the divorce of Sheldon’s parents. This was a major event for Sheldon throughout The Big Bang Theory and would play a major role in the advancement of Young Sheldon.