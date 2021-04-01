Young Sheldon: three more seasons renewed on CBS

CBS announced that one of its current big hits on TV, the Young Sheldon series, has been renewed for another three seasons. The series is a spin-off of another broadcaster hit, The Big Bang Theory, and shows the childhood of one of the characters most loved by the audience, Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons in the original series and young Iain Armitage in the spin- Off.

The renewal announcement was made by CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl: “Under the skillful leadership of Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, this excellent cast and talented writers brought these wonderful characters to life, Young Sheldon dominates the comedy scene and is broadcast for more than 2.5 million viewers, being the centerpiece of Thursday’s best-rated comedy program on CBS. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family are undeniable hooks for the millions of fans who tune in every week. We look forward to seeing what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers. ”

In addition to Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon’s cast includes Zoe Perry, Lancer Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts. The series is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

The fourth season of the series was released in November 2020 and is currently on display, with the 12th episode coming to TV on April 1st.

Young Sheldon is shown in the USA on the CBS channel, while in Brazil, it is broadcast on the Warner Channel and also on the Globoplay streaming platform.