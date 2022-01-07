Young Sheldon: The spin-off debunked George’s bad reputation

Young Sheldon season 5 recapitulated George’s (Lance Barber) problem about his unhappiness, and made it clear that Mary (Zoe Perry) didn’t provoke it; and that instead, he had everything to do with Missy (Raegan Revord). The CBS sitcom made a comeback despite the hiatus and Young Sheldon’s season 5 premiere picked up exactly where season 4 left off, addressing its overwhelming finale.

The spin-off of The Big Bang Theory laid the groundwork for George’s cheating scandal. In the Young Sheldon season 4 finale, Missy struggled with her first romantic problem. They all tried to comfort her, but nothing worked. Her bad mood soon took over the entire Cooper household, culminating in an intense argument between George and his wife.

In the end, he confessed that he is miserably unhappy with the state of his personal life, something he only briefly alluded to earlier in the season. For someone who is mostly reserved, it was surprising to see George vulnerable in front of Mary and Georgie (Montana Jordan). But while it seemed like his wife’s complaints were what pushed him over the edge, she wasn’t what actually caused his collapse.

George’s unusual outbreak after the Young Sheldon season 4 finale had a lot to do with his earlier interaction with Missy. To be fair, he really has been underrated for his efforts. While Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Mary described him as the baddie in The Big Bang Theory, George is actually a decent father in Young Sheldon and he sacrificed a lot to secure the future of his sons.

Despite all this, most of the time he is ignored and Mary tends to scold him for supposedly doing nothing, while Sheldon and Georgie don’t connect with him unless they need something. But, George has a special bond as a father in Young Sheldon with Missy. So when she pushed him away, he was devastated and felt even more unnecessary.

Unlike her brother and her mother, Missy never spoke ill of her father on The Big Bang Theory, another indication that she got along better with him. Despite her recent issue, it’s safe to say that they will continue to have a great relationship going forward at Young Sheldon. Unfortunately for the Coopers, George’s good relationship with his daughter won’t be enough to prevent him from having an affair that will truly separate the family from him.