Young Sheldon: The real reason Sheldon started hating geology

Ever since viewers first met Sheldon (played by Jim Parsons) in the main series The Big Bang Theory, it has been revealed that he hates geology because he considers it useless. However, it is his prequel spin-off, Young Sheldon, that has revealed the real reason why he rejects that career so much.

Sheldon’s many quirks and idiosyncrasies make him an intriguing character, and perhaps more so than any other character on the show. But, something that was very relatable in The Big Bang Theory, was the sense that a lot of his emphatic likes and dislikes go back to his childhood, with something that happened in his past that he cemented in order to create Young Sheldon.

The Young Sheldon series tells us the story of Sheldon’s childhood, which is played by the young actor Iain Armitage. This new comedy confirms almost all the anecdotes that the adult version told in The Big Bang Theory, but one of the ones that has caught the attention of fans is the reason why he hates geology so much.

During the 15th episode of the first season of Young Sheldon, entitled “Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Woman”, we are introduced to Libby (Anjelika Washington), an eleventh grade student whom Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) the invites him and Tam (Ryan Phuong) to lunch. She introduces the two to geology and his passion for her.

As Sheldon becomes more interested in geology, he also falls more in love with Libby. But one day the group of friends is going to see a movie at the Museum of Natural Sciences, so they had to convince Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), to meet with Libby to decide if she can take her. Sheldon to Houston to see the film.

But, Libby’s comments to Sheldon’s mother break her heart, “I’ve been babysitting for years.” This makes Sheldon realize that even though he thought they were friends, she just looks at him like a child. After hearing her words, he decides to make up an excuse about her health to not go to the movies. Although the reality is that he went to her room to cry, in a moving scene.

The episode ends with Sheldon telling Tam that he has decided that geology is not a real science, revealing the real reason why he hated it so much from when he was a child to his adulthood. In fact, in the main series the adult version says a phrase that refers exactly to what he experienced as a child.

“As you can see, sometimes a person can be incredibly smart and full of nonsense.”