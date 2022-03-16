Young Sheldon: The Prequel Reveals What We Suspected About Amy’s Relationship

Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) original reason for dating Amy (Mayim Bialik) in The Big Bang Theory has been picked up by Young Sheldon. After appearing in the Season 4 premiere of Young Sheldon, Amy returns to the spin-off as she helps her husband discuss certain elements that affect a relationship. Unaware of her, however, her back and forth reveals a new detail that essentially debunks Sheldon’s initial intent when he began seeing his then-to-be wife.

The Big Bang Theory had already been on the air for three years when Amy was introduced at the end of Season 3 as a potential love interest for Sheldon. The following year, she was cast as a series regular as the sitcom further developed her relationship. Aside from the fact that they clicked immediately, one of the other reasons Sheldon wanted to date Amy was because he was convinced that the combination of her genes would make intellectually superior babies. Unfortunately, that may not be the case.

In Young Sheldon season 5 episode 16, Amy returns through the voiceover intro where she and her husband talk about money as one of the important elements that influence a relationship. Sheldon petulantly reveals that his wife took away his comic book assignment so they can create a college fund for his kids. But, if his children are clearly geniuses like them, it is not something that they should worry about.

Sheldon, in particular, came from a relatively middle-income family and, as seen in Young Sheldon, his parents don’t have to worry about tuition fees because he has a full scholarship. Interestingly, he doesn’t dispute the decision to allocate his comic book money to his children’s college fund, so perhaps both Sheldon and Amy have noted that his children may not be as academically talented as they are. they.

Young Sheldon effectively points out that intelligence comes in various forms. Georgie (Montana Jordan) has a flair for business, and as revealed in The Big Bang Theory, she used that to build Mr. Tire. Missy (Raegan Revord), on the other hand, is more emotionally and socially capable, especially when compared to Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory may be over long ago, but Young Sheldon is letting CBS give fans updates on his beloved group of know-it-all friends. Perhaps viewers will even get to properly meet Sheldon and Amy’s children in the future. For now, though, the spinoff only reveals bits and pieces of what life is like for the Coopers now, as the main focus of the show is Sheldon’s childhood in Texas.