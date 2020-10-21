Young Sheldon: Sheldon season 4 prepares for college

CBS released a short promotional video to publicize the premiere of the 4th season of the Young Sheldon series. The show’s new season, which showcases the childhood of The Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper, opens November 5 on US TV.

The video features Sheldon being introduced as the new speaker at Medford High School, as well as showing some of the character’s concerns about college. “When I am in college, can I go to sleep at 8:30 am?” Asks Sheldon.

According to the official description of the episode, “after graduating from high school, Sheldon had a nervous breakdown when he realized that he might not be ready for college. In addition, Dale tries to make peace with Meemaw ”.

Missy, his twin sister, gives some advice so that Sheldon is not afraid of the new phase in his life.

Check out the promo released by CBS:

Sheldon’s high school graduation should have happened at the end of the third season of the series, however, Young Sheldon was yet another program that suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic and had its season finalies anticipated. Season 3 ended impromptu, with Mary letting Sheldon join East Texas Tech.

The co-creator of the series commented on the anticipated end of season 3. “It was difficult that we couldn’t finish that season. It was a great moment for the program and for his life [Sheldon]… I will tell you that the first two days [of] that we shot were remarkable ”.

Young Sheldon’s season 4 premieres on CBS on November 5. In Brazil, the series can be seen on the Globoplay streaming platform.



