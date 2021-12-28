Young Sheldon: Sheldon Cooper Reveals Truth Behind Hospital Fear

The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most valued comedies in the history of television, and this series went from being a television experiment to an entertainment phenomenon in a short time throughout its twelve consecutive seasons.

After having been on the air for more than a decade, it was not surprising that he reaped numerous awards, thanks to this, he has expanded his universe with a prequel called Young Sheldon, which is following in the footsteps of his successes. It is no secret to anyone that the most striking actor was Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) in The Big Bang Theory, his characteristic personality in general was what helped create the essence of the show.

As The Big Bang Theory came to an end, Young Sheldon began his debut to steal the hearts of all his fans with his miniature characters. Recall that this story follows the intimate life of Sheldon (Iain Armitage) throughout his formative years, exploring who he really is when he was a child and where he came from.

Thanks to the stories that have been revealed in Young Sheldon, many details have been uncovered, which has been great to know the context of many questions in The Big Bang Theory, and although some things from the original story may have been funny, really the back story could be an unfortunate fact.

As we saw in the series, there have been many jokes centered on the main character, Sheldon. Perhaps, one of the most peculiar has been the fear of germs or misophobia that the protagonist has always had. The hatred of disease and bacteria was possibly one of the most exaggerated scenes Jim Parsons has ever played.

Sheldon’s father, George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), has struggled with his health throughout the episodes on Young Sheldon. The chaos that brought these illnesses to the Cooper home undoubtedly must have traumatized the child Sheldon, to such an extent that this has been one of the most traumatic episodes for him.

Undoubtedly, now everything makes sense in The Big Bang Theory, well, these scenes are really difficult to see from the point of view of a developing child, especially with the ability of young Sheldon to analyze situations.