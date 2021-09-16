Young Sheldon: Season 5 trailer highlights George’s infidelity

Young Sheldon: This past Wednesday, the 15th, CBS released a promotional trailer for Season 5 of Young Sheldon. Apparently, the series will explore one of the most memorable moments in the character’s life: the case of his father’s infidelity.

In the released images, we can see George, Sheldon’s father, in a bar with Brenda, his possible lover. However, George is sick and needs to be taken to the hospital. The atmosphere starts to heat up when Mary, his wife, joins Brenda in her bedroom.

Check it out in full:

Sheldon’s father’s infidelity case within the marriage to his mother is already an expected event by fans of the show, as the fact was previously reported in the acclaimed The Big Bang Theory, series that inspired the spin-off.

However, it is not known if the writers are just walking the path for the marriage of Sheldon’s parents to come to an end, or if this is already the moment when we will see the character facing one of his main memories.

Season 5 of Young Sheldon is scheduled to premiere on October 7th.

Young Sheldon: Learn more about the series

Young Sheldon is a spin-off from The Big Bang Theory, considered a prequel to the series. Viewers follow Sheldon Cooper’s childhood following all the events in the character’s life reported in the previous production.

Since its debut, Young Sheldon has garnered good audience numbers, remaining one of the most watched shows on CBS. In addition, the specialized critics have been favorable to the show, defining it as an enjoyable series for the whole family.

The cast consists of Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper, Montana Jordan as George, Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Annie Potts as Meemaw, Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks, Billy Gardell as Herschel Spark , Melissa Peterman as Brenda Sparks, among others.

