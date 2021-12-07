Young Sheldon: How The Big Bang Theory Would Have Changed Had It Aired First

While it is true that Young Sheldon has had very good audience levels, taking into account that it is the prequel to one of the best sitcoms in recent history of series such as The Big Bang Theory, that has not prevented them from followers of both shows question some elements that do not coincide with what Sheldon, played by Jim Parsons, related about his childhood to his gang.

With 4 full seasons and a fifth in transmission, the news that the producers of Young Sheldon declared that they were willing that the series will cease to be an exact prequel to The Big Bang Theory and thus break the ties of continuity with the original production, he did not surprise his followers. Although the spinoff in most of its story arc matches the memories Sheldon Cooper shared on the original show, there are very important ones that it doesn’t.

Although its co-creator Steve Molaro argued that the intention is to be free to be more creative in future episodes, the truth is that one of the problems that has haunted the derivative since its inception are mainly the inconsistencies with the childhood of the most iconic character of The Big Bang Theory, especially in the stage that began as a precocious high school student in the state of Texas.

The “non-coincidences” in some aspects of how Sheldon’s (played by Ian Armitage) childhood was thought to have passed, while criticized as mistakes, are actually far less traumatic than fans believed for years while The Big Bang Theory, even if both shows had appeared on screen in the correct chronological order, surely the adult Sheldon Cooper we admire so much would be very different.

Beyond minor anecdotes, such as the one in which Sheldon and his twin Missy (Raegen Revord) appear in Young Sheldon sharing the same room, when it was not supposed to be the case according to The Big Bang Theory (something that ended up solving out of time the fifth season), he took a back seat to what was truly important, the story of his father Mr. George and the existence of his friend Paige.

It was clear from the beginning that Young Sheldon was not going to stick to the familiar original story when he presented Mr. George Cooper (Lance Barber) in a much kinder light than expected. It does not coincide with the traumatic version of the scientist in which his father was supposed to be an alcoholic and that he regularly cheated on his wife Mary (Zoe Perry), an important detail that explained some of Sheldon’s hobbies in The Big Bang Theory and that, if not come into being in the prequel, they would have no reason to appear in character as an adult.

On the other hand, Paige (played in Young Sheldon by McKenna Grace), is another child prodigy just like Sheldon but better adapted in society than the main character. Not used to having someone as smart as him, the young genius gets upset with the girl, especially since she makes good counterpoints that she can’t beat. Unlike Amy (Mayim Bialik) in The Big Bang Theory, if Paige became part of Sheldon’s gang and perhaps even his girlfriend, she would have criticized him for his rude behavior, rather than tolerating and accepting him under the guise of which is different, growing up would have forced him to mature much faster than we saw him do.