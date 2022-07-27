Young Sheldon Confirms What Happened to Missy after “The Big Bang Theory”

Young Sheldon tells what happened to Missy after the Big Bang Theory. Sheldon’s sister was the first member of his family to appear in the original sitcom, appearing on the show as early as the 15th episode of Season 1, “Uncertainty with Pork Chop”. Since then, she has appeared from time to time throughout the 12 seasons of “The Big Bang Theory” on the air, and her story continues in the prequel spin-off “Young Sheldon”.

Young Sheldon covers Sheldon’s first year of college in season 4, which means he spends most of his time away from his family, especially his siblings. At the same time, the series still finds ways for the characters to interact, since their family dynamics are a major part of the spin-off and are important in order to truly understand Sheldon’s quirks and oddities. The Cooper twins spend a lot of time together in the summer, but now that they go to different schools, Young Sheldon relies on their shared time at home to socialize.

In the episode Young Sheldon – “A pager, a stick and a purse with convolutions –” Sheldon and Missy shared a couple of scenes together, as they sleep in the same bedroom. When Sheldon was thinking about his dilemma of having to find a new school club and join it as a way to stop hanging out too much with Dr. Linkletter, he asked his sister how her social life was going at school. Unlike him, Sheldon’s sister is naturally sociable. Although she is not very smart, she is empathic and pleasant, which makes it easy for her to find friends. That’s why she didn’t have the same problems as her brother, which annoyed Sheldon. In the narration, the adult Sheldon inadvertently revealed that Missy has a loving family and friends because of this peculiarity of hers, before adding that he also has them, plus a Nobel Prize in Physics, so his life turned out to be better in a big scheme of things.

Missy is happy after “The Big Bang Theory”

This discovery may not have major implications for what the foreseeable future will be for Sheldon’s sister in “Young Sheldon,” but it sheds some light on her life after the completion of “The Big Bang Theory.” The voiceover suggests that Missy got married after the events of the original series. The last time she appeared on TBBT, shortly before Sheldon’s wedding to Amy in season 11, she was separated from her husband. Although she was thrilled about it, she was less thrilled about being pregnant. At that time, she already had a son. Earlier, Young Sheldon said that she eventually had four children, which means that she got pregnant twice more. None of the series has yet confirmed whether Missy has established a relationship with her estranged husband, at least during the “Bow Tie Asymmetry” from “The Big Bang Theory,” but it’s nice to know that she finally found happiness in her personal life.

Why did young Sheldon need to arrange Missy’s life after the “Big Bang Theory”

Missy often becomes the subject of jokes about young Sheldon, which makes her appearance in “The Big Bang Theory” very spectacular. When Missy was told about TBBT, she was going through hard times. She was pregnant—and it didn’t make her too happy—and she also broke up with her husband. In the end, Missy was somewhat deceived in both versions of the series, she became a popular joke in “Young Sheldon” and was treated as a kind of object/plot in “The Big Bang Theory”. The reveal of the prequel series about Missy’s happy ending after the flagship show’s timeline pays off with her character provides closure. and gives the character an optimistic tone. In the end, Missy really didn’t do anything wrong—at least, nothing deserving of the insults she is subjected to in both shows.

If Missy is indeed left separated from her husband, the identity of her unnamed possible partner raises an intriguing question. All of Sheldon’s friends in “The Big Bang Theory” tried to date her when she first visited Pasadena, but she was particularly struck by Raj from TBBT. Considering that the astrophysicist was the only unmarried one at the end of the show, it would be cool if Young Sheldon told that they ended up together.