Young Sheldon: Confirmed wedding mentioned by Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon, the CBS broadcast network sitcom, premiered season 5 in early October last year, and now moves toward the end of this part of the story that tells the life of Sheldon Cooper during his teenage years. , which is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, May 19, as the American television network has scheduled.

Season 5 of Young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) will wrap up showing the young genius battling it out as he goes through the first signs of puberty. At the same time, Mary (Zoe Perry) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) are looking for new jobs and Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes a business trip across the border after her breakup with Dale (Craig T. Nelson). ).

The successful CBS series that represents the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, also showed Georgie (Montana Jordan), Sheldon’s brother, hiding his true age and falling in love with Mandy McAllister, the 29-year-old character who arrived with season 5 , played by Emily Osment.

According to a report on Wednesday, Deadline announced that Emily Osment will be staying on for Young Sheldon season 6 now that she’s been promoted as a regular. This means that there will be more stories for Georgie and Mandy when the sitcom created by Chuck Lorre returns in the fall of 2022. The actress also confirmed through her official account on the social network Instagram, the rise of her character as the main character for the next installment in the series.

Recall that Emily Osment joined Young Sheldon with season 5, first appearing as Mandy McAllister in episode 11, titled “A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit.” According to the story, 17-year-old Georgie established a relationship with her after hiding from her that he was much younger than her. And it wasn’t until episode 17 titled “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth”, when she revealed the truth about her age, and not long after, Mandy found out that she was pregnant with the child. her.

On the CBS series, Mandy is currently struggling with being pregnant with Georgie’s baby as she tries to get over the fact that he lied to her about her real age. So far no details have been revealed about how the new mom’s story will unfold, but what is certain is that a Young Sheldon wedding could be coming up for Mandy and Georgie, as mentioned in The Big Bang Theory. , when adult Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) revealed that his older brother had married at 19 and had two ex-wives.