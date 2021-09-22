Young Royals: Cast Confirms 2nd Season With a Message for Brazil

Young Royals: Netflix confirmed this Wednesday (22), the second season of the series Young Royals. The official announcement was released through a video with the main cast thanking the fans for all the affection for the characters.

Young Royals debuted in July this year and was a hit among Brazilian subscribers. Therefore, the cast prepared a special video for fans in the country.

The plot of Young Royals

The series follows Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), who enters the prestigious Hillerska boarding school and finally gets a chance to explore his true personality. “There, he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far from the obligations of royalty. However, he ends up becoming the next successor to the throne and this dilemma gains more and more weight. What will be more important: love or duty?”.

The cast includes Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, Pernilla August, Nathalie Varli, Felicia Truedsson, Mimmi Cyon, Ingela Olsson, Livia Millhagen and David Lenneman.

There is no forecast for the release of new episodes yet.