Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson releases first trailer

Recently, actor Dwayne Johnson, also popularly known as The Rock, released the first trailer for the Young Rock series on his official Instagram account. The production, which is scheduled to open on February 16 on NBC, will portray the childhood, adolescence and youth of the star who started his career as a fighter.

“Ladies and gentlemen, here are the first images of Young Rock, from NBC”, wrote the actor in the caption of the Instagram publication, marking the profile of the series. “I really wish my dad was here to see this. He would be proud, ”added Johnson. In the plot, Rocky Johnson, his late father, is played by Joseph Lee Anderson.

“I can’t wait to make you and your family laugh a little and also share some life lessons I learned along the way,” he added.

Check out the full trailer released by the actor:

Young Rock: NBC series shows Dwayne Johnson’s development

Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu play Dwayne Johnson at different stages of life, aged 10, 15 and 20, respectively. In the meantime, the real The Rock will interpret himself as a kind of narrator of the series, just as Chris Rock did in Everybody Hates Chris.

The biographical comedy will focus on showing all the expertise acquired by young Dwayne Johnson until beginning his career as a professional fighter. She was completely guided by her father. In this way, the figure of Rocky Johnson will be fundamental in the narrative and can bring several interesting moments for the spectators.

From the images, you can see how the setting and reconstruction of the times were meticulous and that Dwayne Johnson always has good answers on the tip of his tongue when he needs them.

Young Rock debuts on February 16 on NBC.