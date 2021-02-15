Young Rock and Tribes of Europe premieres highlights

This week, many premieres are coming to the delight of viewers. Among them, Young Rock, on NBC, and Tribes of Europa, on Netflix, stand out. While the series about the life of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) opens on Tuesday (16), subscribers to the streaming giant will be able to watch the first season of science fiction production on Friday (19).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, another hiatus has marked the respective seasons of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. New episodes from these series will air only on March 2 on CBS. On the same broadcaster, Blue Bloods returns on March 5th.

Another series that also goes on hiatus is Zoey and hers Fantastic Playlist, returning on March 28, on NBC. ABC’s Call Your Mother will be off the air for 1 week, showing the 6th episode of its 1st season on February 24th, and Shameless, from Showtime, will continue showing its last season on March 7th.

Check out the full schedule of all Series for the week below.

Monday (02/15)

9-1-1 – unprecedented episode (4×5).

9-1-1: Lone Star – unpublished episode (2×5).

All American – unpublished episode (3×5).

Black Lightning – unprecedented episode (4×2).

The Good Doctor – unpublished episode (4×9).

Pit Stop – Season 1 premiere on Netflix.

Tuesday (02/16)

Expresso do Amanhã – unprecedented episode on Netflix (2×4).

Young Rock – first season premiere on NBC.

Kenan – first season premiere on NBC.

Queen Sugar – Season 5 premiere on OWN.

This Is Us – unpublished episode (5×8).

Black-ish – unpublished episode (7×12).

Mixed-ish – unpublished episode (2×4).

The Resident – unpublished episode (4×6).

Prodigal Son – unpublished episode (2×6).

Big Sky – unpublished episode (1×9).

Two Sentence Horror Stories – unpublished episode (3×9).