Alvaro Fernandez has made steady progress playing in the championship this season with Preston North End.

The 19-year-old Fernandes played 88 minutes in yesterday’s FA Cup match, in which Preston defeated Huddersfield Town.

LancsLive described the active activity of a teenager:

“The whole game is at the forefront, striving to make something happen. Delivered low crosses to dangerous areas, even if the final product wasn’t always there. A little misunderstanding with [Freddie] Woodman on the eve of the [Huddersfield] goal Town”.

This review is almost typical of a young Premier League player developing in the Championship: impressive and decisive, but prone to unforced errors and tactical miscalculations.

Fernandes spent a fruitful time learning about professional football and experiencing it in a tough league — he played 20 league matches out of 26 possible and quickly became a mainstay in the Preston team.

Preston drew with Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup after yesterday’s victory. Playing against a top Premier League team should encourage Fernandez to impress the watchful eyes of Eric Ten Haag’s staff.

The Spanish left-back, who joined United from Real Madrid in 2020, has 18 months left on his current contract, but United have the option to extend his contract for another year.

Thus, the young man’s goal is to continue to impress at Preston, to assert himself in the main squad of United.

Speaking to Relevo about his plans for the near future, Fernandez said: “My goal is to return to Manchester United and earn a place in the first team.

“I talk enough with Darren Fletcher, who is involved in the thinking of the first team.”

Indeed, Fernandes was lucky with his management at Preston.

Head coach Ryan Lowe skillfully used the Spanish teenager, excluding him from the starting lineup in November when he felt that Fernandez’s mentality was beginning to fall.

“I have to say, he lost his concentration a little bit a couple of weeks ago when he wasn’t in the team,” Lowe explained to LancsLive after Fernandez regained his place in December. — He knew it, so we sat him down, talked and talked to Manchester United about one or two things.

“He likes it here, kid, doesn’t he?”

“Crossing the field and losing the ball; his recovery runs should be sprints. But he is a young man with a fantastic talent.

“We still have to train him and tell him that from a tactical point of view he has to be on top.”

Since the coaches are aware of the excellent raw talent of the left-back and the importance of the mentality to succeed at United, it can be expected that Fernandez will take a prominent place in the championship, while learning and developing in the physical, tactical and psychological aspects of the game.