Young Finding Apple’s ‘Gap’: They Just Thank You

18-year-old Yusuf Islam Unan, who found an “open” on his Apple device in Bursa, expressed that the authorities only thanked him. “A small prize could have been given,” Unan said.

During the quarantine and curfews that started with the coronavirus pandemic, many people started to spend time on their smartphones. One of these people was Yusuf Islam Unan, an 18-year-old young man living in Bursa.

Speaking with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, Unan encountered an interesting problem in the meantime. The phone of the young man, who asked Siri to translate his phone language into English, was dropped during the incoming call. When it was reopened, the application languages ​​were mixed.

He started talking to Siri out of boredom

The young Apple user said, “I was bored during the quarantine period. I started dealing with the phone. I ran the Siri app on the phone and started talking to him. I spoke for 15-20 minutes.

While talking on the program, I wanted the phone to make the language English. At that time, I received a call from my father. I talked to my father for 10-15 seconds on the call and the phone went off. The phone went into reboot mode. After it was opened, each program started working in a different language. All languages ​​in all applications are mixed.

When I noticed the deficit, I reported it to the authorities. They thanked and corrected the gap. I have friends who find other openings around me. Great prizes were offered to them. Just thanked me. I’m glad that too, but a small prize could have been given. ” used the expressions.

Is it clear or wrong?

Apple is known for giving awards to those who find it open on their devices and software. However, this is not a deficit, but rather a bug, or a bug. The young person from Bursa may not have been awarded an award for this reason.



