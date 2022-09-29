Young Boy Never Broken Again (22): His ninth child is here!

The villains of YoungBoy Never Broke Again have grown up again! The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Deshawn Golden, is known not only for his music, but above all for his live performance. Although he is only in his early 20s, he has had eight children by seven different women. In early September, he announced in a music video that a ninth child was on the way. His mother is his girlfriend Jazlyn Michelle. There is also very little left before the birth: NBA Youngboy became a father for the ninth time!

Jazlyn and her partner announced this, among other things, on Instagram. There, proud parents posted a cute first photo of Youngboy from the NBA and his youngest child. The rapper holds his baby in his arms, feeds him from a bottle and looks at him with love. It is not known whether it is a boy or a girl. The mother and father have not yet revealed the name.

Thus, NBA Youngboy has caught up with its unofficial competitor Nick Cannon at the moment. The comedian is also known for his childhood madness — in mid-September, his ninth child was born. But soon he will be ahead of the rapper again: babies number ten and eleven are already on the way…