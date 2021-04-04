Young Avengers: who are the incoming characters?

Young Avengers are slowly being introduced to the MCU with some glimpses into the studio’s new productions, WandaVision and Falcão and the Winter Soldier.

With confirmation that we will see more of the characters in Hawkeye and Doctor Strange in the Mad Multiverse, it looks like Marvel is setting the stage for a supergroup series or movie in the future.

Learn more about the history of these heroes in the comics and how they can be inserted in the MCU.

Who are the Young Avengers?

The team is a group of powerful teenagers who first met in the Dynasty M saga. In history, Wanda Maximoff loses his head and accidentally removes the mutant gene from thousands of people on Earth.

When Nathaniel Richards (Iron Boy) needs help, a computer algorithm summons the teenagers who would become the Young Avengers to defend him.

The original team consists of Nathaniel, Eli Bradley (Patriot), Billy Kaplan (Wiccano), Teddy Altman (Hulkling), Kate Bishop (Gaviã Arqueira) and Cassie Lang (Stature).

The team eventually helps Wanda to regain his memory and powers, in addition to defeating several villains. All of this, while dealing with problems typical of teenagers, such as dramas, romance and issues with parents.

Throughout the comics, new members are called to the Young Avengers. Check out below the most important heroes of the team that have already had an appearance in the MCU or that should appear in the near future:

Kate Bishop (Gaviã Arqueira)

Billy Kaplan (Wiccan)

Tommy Shepherd (Celeste)

America Chavez (Miss America)

Kid Loki