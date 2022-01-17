You Will (Not) Remain, A Story Of Finding Hope In Loneliness

You Will (Not) Remain: A small Australian indie group creates a cosmic horror story that sounds all too familiar Caught. Only. Four walls make up the totality of your existence and only one balcony reminds you that there is something else out there, a painful reminder of the world you once thought was there for you. You can not go out. You can’t let anyone in. The days are piling up in your head and in your memory, existence stops making sense and only routine remains. Sounds familiar? In the world of You Will (not) Remain there is no Covid, but a cyclopean alien entity that moves and wriggles throughout the big city. The authorities make it clear: do not go out, do not let in anyone who has been in contact with the outside; at home you are safe.

This is the main premise on which this short and free narrative adventure moves, developed by a small Australian group of four developers under the banner of Bedtime Phobias, which has crept into the list of most downloaded on Steam in recent weeks and garnered hundreds of positive reviews thanks to its emotional approach to loneliness, isolation and what we need to make sense of the future of our existence within an incomprehensible situation and over which we have no control. Inspired by one of the harshest and longest confinements in Melbourne, the change of context to a Lovecraftian situation proves not to have a great impact on what is the main message of the game -which surely says enough about these times of pandemic that has touched us to live-.

You Will (Not) Remain

"You must stay in your apartment as the city around you falls to an Eldritch horror."

YW(N)R is a 2D narrative game that explores mental health, isolation, and what it means to survive. Play it for free NOW: https://t.co/pNnlxclPgi. pic.twitter.com/v0rz7uYNPp — Ella 'Salty' Lowgren (@ellalowgren) January 7, 2022

Don’t let anyone in

Behind the purple creature that oozes on the horizon and the mutated protagonist of the story is the main theme that the writer Ella Lowgren has wanted to tackle here: depression, dissociation, post-traumatic stress disorder and the romanticization of the idea of ​​suicide as escape from everything It is also a story of hope and how little things, even in a context of tedious routine, can serve as an anchor to not abandon everything. Details like coffee every morning, watering a plant every day that depends on you to survive or taking care of a dog while he takes care of you, small gestures that are everything in this experience.