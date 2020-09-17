You will be able to launch WhatsApp with your fingerprint

The news has not stopped spreading to WhatsApp. In order to provide users with new features, the Facebook-owned instant messaging application is constantly being improved and updated, and we may find some new features soon.

According to WABetaInfo, the web portal that offers us first-hand information about the platform, the beta of WhatsApp for Android 2.20.200.10 presents a new and interesting novelty that will soon arrive in its stable version.

WhatsApp Web with fingerprint

WhatsApp has dedicated a development team to work to make the entire navigation service more secure. Apparently, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is going to receive a security update that will bring fingerprint authentication for WhatsApp Web. According to the report, you would have to open WhatsApp on your smartphone and scan your fingerprint to start your PC web session.

The report also included a screenshot of the security feature in action. At the moment, WhatsApp Web only requires users to scan a QR code on their desktop / laptop screen to initiate the connection, requiring that the smartphone also have a stable Internet connection. This is pretty straightforward and essentially lacks any direct form of security.

Unfortunately, more exact details about this security update are currently unknown. It’s also unclear whether WhatsApp will completely remove the QR code in exchange for the addition of this feature. However, any novelty or approach to privacy is always a point in favor of the consumer. So stay tuned for more updates, which should be coming soon.



