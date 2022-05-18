You: Two actors who met on the set of the series and are a couple in real life

In the Netflix series You, Joe Goldberg is a very common creature. He continually falls into obsessions and becomes a human leech, literally sucking the life out of people who always end up dead. Without a doubt, a habit that he will maintain in the announced fourth season that is coming. The show is full of betrayal and lies, where each main character has some sort of survival instincts that allow them to fight for their lives, outsmart their predators, and maybe even escape Joe’s fatal clutches. However, there are two actors who were able to capture their mutual love off screen.

Modern scream queen Victoria Pedretti is dating her You co-star from season three. The actress, who previously starred in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor, reprized her role as Love Quinn in You. In the psychological thriller series, Pedretti’s character marries Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg and they raise a son together.

Love eventually succumbs to her murderous tendencies, transforming into her stalker, serial killer husband and making the first kill in Season 3. While Badgley and Pedretti’s chemistry has always been off the charts, fans noted their on-screen equation. with an attractive new character. It turns out that Victoria Pedretti is dating him

If the rumors are to be believed, the actress is dating Dylan Arnold, who plays Theo Engler, Love’s flirtatious college student/neighbor on the series. The 27-year-old actor is known for several other projects, including his roles as Cameron Elam in Halloween and Halloween Kills. Arnold also starred in the 2019 romantic drama film After and its sequel After We Collided, which were adapted from author Anna Todd’s novels of the same name. In the series, the character of Dylan Arnold is much younger than Victoria Pedretti, and her fans were surprised to hear that Arnold is older than her, only by a year.

The third season of You has received very favorable reviews and many are still waiting for the news of what is coming in the Netflix series. Fans have been rooting for Penn Badgley’s character Joe as he tries to find a way out of his marriage alive, after Love’s character takes over the identity of the serial killer.

Other cast members for the season include Saffron Burrows reprising her role as Love’s mother, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marianne Bellamy, Michaela McManus as Natalie Engler, Travis Van Winkle as Cary Conrad Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, with Penn Badgley expected to return as Joe, hopefully to have fewer kills to deal with.