You: The unexpected problem Victoria Pedretti faces because of Love Quinn

The psychological suspense thriller, You, whose first season premiered in 2018 on the Lifetime network starring Penn Badgley in the role of Joe Goldberg and later accompanied in seasons 2 and 3 by actress Victoria Pedretti, giving life to Love Quinn on the Netflix platform since December 2019, became a resounding international success that registered record numbers of viewers when discovering the series in the server’s options catalog.

After its third season premiered on October 15 with Badgley and Pedretti repeating in the main roles and the news that an upcoming fourth production is on the way, You has conquered an enviable fan base that remains attentive to any details. of its past, present and future stories, and especially of its brilliant cast.

One of the most interesting talents of the series is undoubtedly Victoria Pedretti who confesses that since she appeared in You, her life has changed. At just 26 years old, the young actress has a short but interesting artistic career that includes film productions such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and successful series such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

But according to statements made by Pedretti herself, it was her work in You as Love Quinn that, to her surprise, has generated an overflowing interest in her person in the public and the press of the show, to the point of becoming a problem at times. Especially after the launch of the third season and the promotional interviews in which she had to participate and where she repeatedly deviated from answering questions that did not correspond to her professional work.

Many internet fans and journalists have tried to find out more about Victoria Pedretti, but she has made it clear that she does not want the public to know every inch of her, referencing what happens on the popular Netflix show. She even refused to answer a question about the most romantic gesture she has ever made for her, because it was “very personal”.

Hopefully, Victoria Pedretti can continue to find that balance between being an actress and having her privacy well sheltered from the public eye, as fans eagerly await the premiere of Season 4 of You on Netflix, in which it appears her character from Love Quinn could continue in the series in the form of flashback or hallucinations on the part of Joe, taking into account the tragic narrative arc he had in the last installment.