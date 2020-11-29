You should watch Starz’s romance and time travel series.

While Outlander has a romantic relationship at its narrative core, the now eight books and all five seasons of the television show show various genres and combine them in unexpected and exciting ways.

The story Outlander references is more specific, dense, and factually based than most books on warfare. The same can be said for Claire’s job as a nurse.

The real magic of Outlander is that it’s part prestige – if things feel too stuffy, audiences can wait five minutes for it to transform.

And if Outlander audiences tire of the Scottish Highlands (which is unlikely, given the superb cinematography), they can be sure they’ll never spend too long in one place.

If you need another excuse to jump on the Outlander train, please consider Diana Gabaldon diligently checking out Outlander content on a regular basis; there are at least two more books in the series coming out soon, with part ninth expected soon.

If you still spend a lot of time at home and want something that addresses the struggle of the present moment while at the same time providing an exhilarating escape, Outlander is a good choice, both on the page and on the screen.



